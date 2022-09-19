PM Ciuca: Natural gas stored nationwide exceeds 80 percent

The percentage of natural gas storage in national storage facilities has exceeded 80%, and Romania has thus reached the target set by the European Commission for November 1, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informed, on Monday, in a Facebook post.

"We are continuing the projects already started to ensure Romania's energy independence, such as the extraction of natural gas from the Black Sea, which covers approximately 10% of the country's consumption needs. As we promised, we will have sufficient quantities of gas for the winter of 2022 - 2023, so as to protect household consumers, SMEs, the social services and the critical industry," the prime minister also said.