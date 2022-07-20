PM Ciuca on Aviation Day: Aviators give us confidence that the country's airspace is safe and protected

Aviators, through their level of professional training, give us confidence that the country's airspace is safe and protected when needed and that they will always be with the civilian population in emergencies, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in a message on Wednesday, July 20, Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day.

"Today, we are celebrating the Romanian Aviation and Air Force, also paying homage to the aviator heroes killed in action for the defence of the country or on international missions in which Romania participated. Always up high because of their trade and training, these people give us confidence that the country's airspace is safe and protected in case when needed and that they will always be with the civilian population in emergencies. The trust and good name Romania's flight professionals enjoy are the outcome of many years of training, seriousness and courage with which they dedicate themselves to a career as beautiful as it is difficult, which requires a maximum degree of responsibility," Ciuca points out.

Ciuca added that over the last 30 years, the Romanian Air Force has undergone an extensive process of reorganisation and modernisation, which made it possible for Romania to achieve capability standards in line with the country's NATO membership and the defence requirements resulting from such membership, emphasising the importance of this goal in the current security context.

"As a former defence minister, I supported this process, and as prime minister I consider this goal just as important, given the context created by Russia's unprovoked and illegitimate aggression against Ukraine. When taking over the governance of the country, we pledged to consolidate Romania's defence and deterrence posture by developing defence capacities matching the current security challenges, including air defence. The acquisition of multi-role aircraft recently approved by the government has reached the finish line, adding to Romania's defensive capacity, " he said.

Given that Holy Prophet Elijah the Tishbite, the spiritual protector of the flight audacious, all the military, reservists and civil aviation personnel, is celebrated on July 20, the prime minister wished them "clear skies on their missions," and to the Romanians who celebrate their name day - " peace, accomplishments and many years ahead."

AGERPRES