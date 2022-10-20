PM Ciuca on Dutch Parliament's resolution: We are not worried at all

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the Duch Parliament having passed a resolution saying that the Netherlands should not vote for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area is not worrying, showing that Romania has done everything necessary to meet the technical requirements for accession.

"We quickly reviewed the decision. We are not worried at all because Romania has done everything necessary in order to meet the technical requirements for accession to the Schengen area, which was also proven by the results of the verifications made by the commission nominated for that purpose," Ciuca said on a working visit to Dolj County.

He added Dutch officials can come for a fact-finding visit where they consider there are problems.

"We have voiced our readiness, including in the bilateral relationship with the Netherlands, so that where they consider there are problems and want to come for a fact-finding visit, we are able to accept this bilateral collaboration so that they can check and see that we are prepare to access the Schengen area," said Ciuca.

He mentioned Romania's efforts regarding compliance with the conditions related to the rule of law, corruption and organised crime.

"I can tell you that regarding the rule of law, we have done in such a way that at the level of the government and at the level of the entire coalition, we take the necessary measures, in direct coordination and collaboration with the European Commission, to have a package of justice laws fully aligned with justice elsewhere in the European Union and lead to that process of modernisation of justice in Romania, and on the organised crime side we have state institutions that are very well consolidated and I am convinced that they are doing their duty as they have so far done."

The Dutch Parliament adopted a resolution saying that the Netherlands should not vote for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, Dutch MEP Sophia in'T Veld, the coordinator of the Renew group in the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties (LIBE), told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The European Parliament adopted on Tuesday by a large majority a motion for a resolution urging the member states to allow Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen free-travel area without delay. The accession of new countries to Schengen requires a unanimous decision by the Council of the EU. AGERPRES