PM Ciuca: Pension reform, important objective, Romanians need to benefit from income for decent living

"The pension reform is a very important objective, and I must share with you that at the level of Government attention needs to be focused so that the Romanian people can benefit, after a lifetime of work, of an income that allows them to have a decent living," the PM said, during a joint press conference with the Secretary General of OECD, Mathias Cormann.

Ciuca mentioned that the pension reform is a target of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann, is carrying out an official visit in Bucharest on Friday. The Secretary General of OECD also took part in the launch of the "Economic Survey of Romania" study.