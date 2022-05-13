PM Ciuca: 'PNL continues to support women in running for local and parliamentary elections'

The Chairman of the National Liberal Party, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, said on Friday that the Liberals will "continue to support" as many women as possible for the positions of mayors, county council chairwomen, members of parliament, local and county councilors.

"I met today with the ladies and young ladies of the Liberal Women Organization, assembled in a session of the National Political Bureau (BPN), in Parliament. PNL has supported and will continue to support women for the positions of mayors, county council chairwomen, members of Parliament, local and county councilors, other leadership positions. As chairman, one of my objectives is promoting as many women for positions of responsibility within the party," Ciuca wrote, on Facebook.

He added that he is a "firm" supporter of gender equality and will continue being a supporter of the protection and promotion of women's rights, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Discrimination must disappear from the vocabulary of a modern society, because equality between men and women is a basic condition in a truly European country. Romania has made a lot of progress in this sense, but we need to eliminate prejudice regarding the roles that men and women have in society," Nicolae Ciuca said.