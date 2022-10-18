 
     
PM Ciuca: Resolution on Romania's accession to Schengen area reconfirms our expectations are legitimate

ciuca guvern

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the resolution adopted on Tuesday by the European Parliament on the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the travel-free Schengen area reconfirms that the necessary conditions are met, and a decision in this regard should be taken, told Agerpres.

"The resolution adopted today by the European Parliament regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area reconfirms that our expectations to join Schengen area are justified and legitimate. The necessary conditions are met. A decision should be taken," Ciuca said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

In a plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, the European Parliament adopted a motion for a resolution urging the member states to allow Romania and Bulgaria to join the Schengen free-travel area without delay.

The resolution, adopted with 547 votes in favour, 49 votes against, and 43 abstaining, says that the European Council should adopt a decision on Romania's and Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen free movement area by the end of 2022. This should ensure the abolition of checks on persons at all internal borders for both countries in early 2023.

