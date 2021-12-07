PM Ciuca: Romania can hope for energy independence in the next five years

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday in Bilciuresti, Dambovita County, that Romania could achieve energy independence in no more than five years, agerpres reports.

"We can hope for using our Romanian capital, using our Romanian capabilities in order to be able to achieve this goal of reaching energy independence in a time horizon that we have understood from the energy minister should not exceed five years," said Ciuca.

Ciuca attended in Bilciuresti the commissioning of the Natural Gas Dehydration Station - Group 145."Everything related to the energy system and securing energy resources is a priority with the Romanian government. The need to find solutions in the medium and long term is also among the first three priorities of the government and, because in the beginning I said that I saw that there is potential, I had a discussion with the minister of energy, with the directors of Romgaz and Depozgaz and we decided that on December 20, at the government meeting, they will come and unveil jointly agreed projects for everything related to the development of extraction and storage resources. It is very clear that we need a joint effort and an alignment of projects and programmes so that we can achieve that goal," said Ciuca.