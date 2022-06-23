PM Ciuca: Romania is firmly commited to support and work with ECCC

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on Thursday at the opening of the first meeting, in Bucharest, of the Governing Board of the European Centre of Competences in the field of industry, technology and research in the field of cyber security (ECCC), held at the Victoria Palace, the government said in a statement.

According to the source, the Prime Minister congratulated the presence of the Council members in the ECCC's host city, one year since it was established, highlighting the importance of joint European actions in ensuring security, especially in the context of increasing of the cyber attacks, based on the Russian military aggression in Ukraine."As a host member state, Romania is firmly committed in supporting and working with the ECCC, as well as with its Governing Board, in order to carry out the mission and mutually agreed objectives," the head of the Government said.The Prime Minister expressed his trust that the ECCC will be actively involved in cyber security efforts of partners such as Ukraine or the Republic of Moldova.The source highlights that Romania will remain an important contributor regarding cyber security and will continue its upward trajectory in the field of digital conversion.AGERPRES