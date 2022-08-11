PM Ciuca: Romania stands in solidarity with France, proves its ability to be a reliable partner

Romania stands in solidarity with France, a country that is currently facing extensive wildfires, thus proving its ability to be "a reliable partner to its allies," Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday.

"Romania stands in solidarity with France, our traditional partner and friend, which is challenged these days by extensive wildfires. After consulting with the President of Romania, Mr Klaus Iohannis, today I asked the National Emergency Management Committee to convene to agree on our response together with other member states under the European Civil Protection Mechanism. Two military aircraft with response capacity and 77 rescue firefighters will arrive on French soil shortly, to offer the expression of Romanian solidarity and concrete support for extinguishing the fires," Ciuca says in a Facebook post on the Romanian government page.

He thanked the Emergency Management Department for the mobilisation and wished success to the Romanian firefighters.

"Just like in the case of the Hellenic Republic, when Romania made an important contribution to extinguishing the fires, now we are proving our ability to be a partner that the allies can rely on."

The Romanian government on Thursday decided to grant emergency external humanitarian aid to France to fight wildfires in the form of a rapid response land module.

Seven firefighting officers and 70 non-commissioned firefighting officers with the General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU) from several counties and 17 response vehicles have been mobilised to that end.

After consulting with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday asked the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) to convene at the proposal of the Emergency Management Department (DSU), Agerpres.

The aid will be granted based on a request for international assistance submitted by the French Government through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.