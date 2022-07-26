PM Ciuca: Romania - the first EU country with a concrete plan in place for Ukrainian refugees' integration

Romania becomes the first EU country to have in place a plan of concrete medium- and long-term measures for the smooth integration of Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in an online message conveyed at the conference "A Vision for Medium- and Long-term Refugees Response in Europe - Romania's Plan for an Integrated and Inclusive Response to Protect Refugees from Ukraine".

"In the last 6 months we've been through moments that were not only difficult, but I would also say unique, against the European backdrop of the complex process of designing and building Romania's strategic response to the humanitarian crisis of the Ukraine refugees. The fact that today we can talk about entering the second stage of intervention intended for medium- and long-term integration measures is the result of a joint effort of an 'all society response' type, which entailed the involvement of experts from five ministries, of the UN agencies present in Romania, of all the EU institutions in Romania and - I would emphasize this in particular - of the entire civil society in a coordination and dialogue formula we assumed at the government's level, through the Prime Minister's Chancellery. I can say this for sure - Romania thus becomes the first EU country to have a vision, a medium- and long-term plan regarding the way in which we will support the refugees from Ukraine to integrate as smoothly as possible in our country and be able to acquire personal independence without feeling all the effects of the war in the neighboring country," said Nicolae Ciuca.

He emphasized that the recently approved National Plan of Measures for the Protection and Inclusion of Displaced Persons from Ukraine and Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection in Romania comes with concrete support measures in the fields of education, health care, employment, housing, child care and vulnerable groups and has money allocated both from European and national funds.

In parallel with the national plan, based on Romania's partnership with the UN agencies, under the coordination of UNHCR Romania, the said institutions have also developed and approved their own response plan to the refugee humanitarian crisis, which comes to complement and expand the intervention measures laid out in the government plan, added the Prime Minister, who thanked the coordinators of the two plans - UNHCR Representative to Romania Pablo Zapata, and government state counselor Madalina Turza - for their availability and personal involvement in coordinating and organizing all activities so that these two plans become functional. AGERPRES