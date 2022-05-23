PM Ciuca: Romania to send to EC first NRRP disbursement request for 3 bln euros

Romania will send the European Commission its first disbursement request under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) for three billion euros in the form of a grant and loan, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday.

The head of the government chaired today the extraordinary meeting of the Interministerial Committee on the Coordination of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, dedicated to preparing the steps for the submission to the EC of the first disbursement request by May 31.

According to a government release, the meeting looked at the fulfillment stage of the milestones and targets set for the second quarter of 2022 and at the implementation of the first quarter benchmarks. Also, the timetable for the launch of project calls was discussed and the conclusions of the system and operations audit reports were presented.

"The state institutions have mobilized and cooperated to ensure the observance of the commitments and of the NRRP calendar undertaken by Romania. It is an effort that needs to be continued and extended to capitalize on the 30 billion euros Romania will benefit from under the NRRP in modernization and development projects," Ciuca also declared.

The NRRP provides for investments including 70 competitive project calls worth a combined 13.909 billion euros (almost half of the total value of the NRRP). The projects, 60 of which have the launch date set this year, are in the following sectors: health, social solidarity and equal opportunities, environment, investment, infrastructure and public works, research-innovation-digitization, energy, education and culture. AGERPRES