PM Ciuca: 'Romania unaffected at this time by gas cutoffs by Gazprom in Bulgaria, Poland'

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that Romania is unaffected at this time, after Gazprom has cut off the supply of gas to Bulgaria and Poland.

"I had a discussion, after we returned to the country this morning, with the Minister of Energy. Romania is unaffected at this time. The gas consumption is far below the production capacity that we have. You know very well that we are one of the few countries in Europe to benefit from a consistent gas resource, surely, not to the extent of our needs. We ensure for the winter period an import of approximately 20% of the need. Now, when we're discussing, alternative sources to ensure gas are sought, but, once more, at this moment Romania is not affected," said Nicolae Ciuca, in a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Russian energy company Gazprom has announced that it has completely cut off deliveries of natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria, in the absence of payments in rubles by the two countries for the delivery of fuel, international media report. Supply will be interrupted until payments are made, Gazprom said.