PM Ciuca: Romania will benefit from transition period to use gas, nuclear energy in parallel

Agerpres special correspondent Florin Stefan reports: Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday in Brussels that he had received the guarantees, during the discussions he had with senior officials of the Community Executive, that, given that during this period the delegated act for taxonomy is finalized, Romania will benefit from a transition period in which it can use gas and nuclear energy in parallel.

"In the context of the discussion on the green transition, we reiterated that for Romania, natural gas and nuclear energy continue to represent two basic components of the national energy mix, being imperative to maintain their role during the transition to a climate-neutral economy," Nicolae Ciuca said during a press conference held at the Romanian Representation to the EU.He stressed that he explained, during meetings with senior Community officials, including the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the EC Vice-President responsible for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, that the measures to be taken in Brussels should not impact European citizens and that not all countries start at the same level when it comes to implementing measures."In terms of taxonomy and ensuring this transitional period in which we still need the use of gas resources and the provision of electricity through the nuclear component, we have received guarantees that - not having been taken a decision so far, but being very close to making a decision in this regard - we will benefit from this transitional period in which we can use gas and nuclear energy in parallel", the PM said.Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca paid a visit to Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, where he met with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and with other representatives of the European institutions, as well as with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.