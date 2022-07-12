PM Ciuca: Romania will have enough stored natural gas to meet winter energy demand

Romania will have enough natural gas in its national storage facilities to meet its energy demand for the winter, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday.

He said that on Tuesday a record percentage of 70% of domestic natural gas output was sent to the national storage facilities.

"At the moment, the country's methane gas storage facilities are 47% full, which means that our country has acted much faster than the timetable set by the European Commission for the member states. The target for August 1 is 46%, and Romania has already surpassed it in the first half of July. We are ahead of the European timetable for the stockpiling of winter reserves due to the fact that a large part of the methane gas extracted in Romania is stored. Today, a record percentage of 70% of domestic gas output was sent to the national storage facilities," Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

According to Ciuca, Romania will be able to achieve before the November 1 deadline the goal set at European level for the storage facilities of all the member states to be at least 80% full.

"By keeping up the pace, we will be able to reach the percentage just ahead of schedule," said Ciuca. AGERPRES