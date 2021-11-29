PM Ciuca: Romanian farmers need aid for legislation, financing mechanisms to allow them business development

Romanian farmers need aid so that both legislation, as well as financing mechanisms will allow them to develop their businesses, to the benefit of Romanian consumers, and in order to open up opportunities offered to them by the European Single Market, said, on Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, during a visit, conducted together with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian-Ionut Chesnoiu, to a chicken-raising farm in Francesti locality and a combined feed factory in Babeni locality, Valcea County.

On the occasion, the discussions focused on the main issues farmers face, the Government informs.

According to the quoted source, the group with 100 pct Romanian capital that contains the two modern technological production units invested over 100 million euro after the entry of Romania in the European Union.

"We discussed about the main challenges and issues that farmers face, as well as about the concrete ways to remedy them. I wanted to see a company that manages the entire production chain of poultry, starting with the cultivation of cereal, production of feed to ensure a healthy and controlled diet for birds, reproduction, raising of chicks, butchering, quartering, packaging, and distribution at the national and international level," said Ciuca.

He mentioned that there is need for medium- and long-term projects and the establishment of priorities in agriculture, adding that he convened with Minister Chesnoiu to establish a mechanism of permanent consultation with farmers' structures.

"Romanian farmers need aid so that both the legislation, as well as the financing mechanisms will allow them to develop their businesses, to the benefit of Romanian consumers, as well as to open up opportunities offered by the European Single Market. In order to achieve this, we need prediction and medium- and long-term projects, coherence in the planning process and the establishment of priorities. I convened with the Minister of Agriculture to establish a mechanism for permanent consultation with the representative associative structures of Romanian farmers, the voice of which should be listened to when we make decisions that regard them," said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

