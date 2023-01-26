 
     
PM Ciuca: Romania's Gross Domestic Product, up by 49 billion euros in 2022, compared to 2021

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that, according to data from the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis, the Gross Domestic Product increased by 49 billion euros in 2022 compared to 2021, and added that for this year the economy has a favorable forecast, with an increase of 2.8 percent.

"Looking at the figures, the growth in 2022 is equal to the value of the Gross Domestic Product in 2002," said Ciuca, at the beginning of the Government meeting.

He maintained that there was sustained activity at the level of each ministry, at the level of the Romanian economy, mentioning in this sense the priority role of investments.

Nicolae Ciuca also appreciated the role that foreign investments had in the Romanian economy last year and the efficiency of the absorption of European funds, worth 11.3 billion euros.AGERPRES

