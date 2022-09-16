PM Ciuca: Romania's public debt decreased as against last year

Romania's public debt decreased at the moment as against 2021, and the budget deficit is under 2.5 percent, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday.

He voiced hope that public debt could be taken down further, to under 50 percent."At the current moment, the deficit, at the seven-month assessment stands at 2.41 percent. As such, at the moment, both the economic growth and the measures taken on a government level have produced some effects. Moreover, Romania's public debt at the moment has decreased as against last year and we hope to keep it in this trend, to manage to get it under 50 percent," the Prime Minister told the press at the Bucharest Security Conference. AGERPRES