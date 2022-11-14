PM Ciuca sends message of condolences to Turkish gov't, people over losses suffered in Istanbul blast

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Sunday sent a message of condolences, on behalf of the Bucharest Government, to the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish people over the explosion that hit Istanbul, wishing full recovery to the injured following the tragic incident, told Agerpres.

"The Government of Romania sends its deepest condolences to the Government and the Turkish people in these times marked by loss and pain. We are in full solidarity with our friends and strategic partners in Turkey, wishing full and speedy recovery to those injured in the blast in Istanbul," said Nicolae Ciuca, on Sunday, in a message posted on the Government's Twitter page.

At least six people were killed and 53 injured in a powerful explosion that took place on Sunday afternoon on the highly crowded commercial artery Istiqlal in the centre of the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, reports the local press quoted by AFP and Reuters.

After the governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, had announced a first death toll of four dead and 38 wounded, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a television broadcast that at least six people were killed and 53 wounded as a result of this "vile attack."

"The perpetrators of this attack will be unmasked. Let our population be sure that the perpetrators will be punished." added the Turkish President.