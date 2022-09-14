 
     
PM Ciuca signs the condolence book opened in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca signed, on Wednesday, the condolence book opened in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, at the residence of the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Romania, told Agerpres.

Nicolae Ciuca was welcomed by the British ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble.

Also on Wednesday, the following also signed the condolence book: the president of the Social Democratic Party, Marcel Ciolacu, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, the former tennis player Ilie Nastase, the Save Romania Union senator Anca Dragu, as well as representatives of the embassies and the National Red Cross Society.

