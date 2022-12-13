PM Ciuca: Special Telecommunications Service is an essential component of the communication, information tehnology sector

The Special Telecommunications Service has become an essential component of the communications and information technology sector in Romania, managing, in its 30 years of activity, to adapt and adequately respond to the technological and security challenges generated by the accelerated transformation of our society, stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The Head of the Executive participated, on Tuesday, together with President Klaus Iohannis and the interim President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, in the ceremony dedicated to the Day of the Special Telecommunications Service, on the 30th anniversary of the activity of this institution in the field of communications and state information technology, told Agerpres.

"Today we are participating in a special moment for an institution that offers absolutely safe communications and information technology services at the level of the Romanian state. (...) The Special Telecommunications Service has offered for 30 years the newest and most complex systems and solutions of communications intended for the state, managing to keep pace with each technological stage. This path involved the adaptation of the institution's services to the global technological progress, to the permanent reconfigurations and to the integration of Romania's strategic objectives as a member state of the EU and NATO. (...) You adapted, anticipated and adequately responded to the technological and security challenges generated by the accelerated transformation of the society and became an essential component of the communications and information technology sector in our country," stated Nicolae Ciuca.

He added that STS currently manages an ultramodern and resilient infrastructure, based on investments in technology and in the training of engineers and specialists within the institution, who have proven their value in many situations.

At the same time, Ciuca pointed out the role played by STS during the COVID 19 pandemic.

He also mentioned the collaboration between the STS and the relevant ministries, which facilitates the attraction of funds under the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), as well as the opening towards the goal of digitizing the public administration in Romania.

The Prime Minister also addressed the decisive role played by the STS in coordinating the state's response actions and ensuring the entire communication system for the border authorities, in the context of Russia's large scale war against Ukraine.

According to the head of Executive, the priorities for the next period remain those related to the resizing of the national state communications system, according to international quality requirements, and the creation of the necessary infrastructure that will host the government cloud and the electronic services that citizens need.

The PM congratulated the STS specialists for their work and urged them to maintain the same high standards of competence and performance.