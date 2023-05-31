PM Ciuca: State-aid schemes for large consumers.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the measures to be taken at the level of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Economy to provide aid schemes for large consumers will be analysed in the Government meeting, told Agerpres.

"We will analyse the measures that the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Economy will take. From the analyses we have received from the National Institute of Statistics it is clear that there is a need to support the industry. The industry, unfortunately, has had a downward trend in recent years. There have also been the effects or rather the consequences of what has been the energy crisis and this supply chain crisis. I believe that through these measures we can return to a hope that the Romanian industry will return to a growing trend," said the Prime Minister at the beginning of the Government meeting.

The Executive will approve a memorandum mandating the Ministry of Economy, a national public authority with powers in industrial policies, to identify financing opportunities through a state aid scheme mechanism for the energy-intensive industry, in accordance with the provisions of the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework.