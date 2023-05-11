 
     
PM Ciuca to attend Bucharest King Coronation Party on Tuesday, organized by British Embassy in Bucharest

Guvernul Romaniei
Nicolae Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will attend on Tuesday, at 18:30hrs, the reception organized by the British Embassy in Bucharest, at the BNR Arenas, on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Executive's press office informed.

The prime minister's speech at the Bucharest King Coronation Party will be broadcast live on the Government's official Facebook and Youtube channels and on the single broadcast channel of the Victoria Palace, told Agerpres.

