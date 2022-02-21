PM Ciuca to have meeting with relevant ministers on Monday evening on topic of energy measures

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that a meeting will be held on Monday evening with the relevant ministers on the topic of energy measures.

"It is very difficult to come out with a government ordinance until Wednesday, but tonight we have a meeting with all the relevant ministers in order to finalize the draft decision," Ciuca told Parliament before the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL).He was asked if regulating energy and gas tariffs could be one of the solutions."There are two solutions under discussion, this part of the regulation is also under analysis, most likely we can discuss the regulation of costs," the prime minister replied.As regards the measures proposed by the PNL leader, Florin Citu, namely the reduction of the CAS (social insurance contributions) and the VAT, the prime minister stated that it remains to be analyzed from the point of view of the impact they will have on the budget. (AGERPRES)