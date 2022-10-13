 
     
PM Ciuca to have working meeting with Dacia Mioveni management

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will be in Arges county on Thursday, where he will visit the Dacia Industrial Platform in Mioveni.

According to the agenda sent by the Government Press Office, Prime Minister Ciuca will visit the Dacia Mioveni Industrial Platform, in Arges county, on Thursday morning, told Agerpres.

On this occasion, the head of the Government will have a working meeting with the management of the company.

At the end of the visit, around 11:30, Prime Minister Ciuca will make press statements.

