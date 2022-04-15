PM Ciuca: 'To protect jobs, we need coordination between Government and private sector'

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca visited the Yazaki Romania Braila company on Friday, which was made through a 50 million Euro investment and produces cables for the automobile industry, occasion on which he declared that there is a need for coordination between the private sector and the Government, so that production can be assured and jobs protected.

According to PM Ciuca, the meeting with the management of this factory, that offers 3,600 jobs, was very useful for better preparing the implementation of solutions contained in the "Support for Romania" package.

On this occasion, the head of the Executive presented the measure package with a value of 17.3 billion RON, from which approximately 60% are funds directed for supporting investment, industrial retro-fitting and opening up new projects.

The representatives of the Yazaki company hailed the support package launch and announced that they are preparing important investments for the factories in Braila and Ploiesti, Agerpres.ro informs.

Another topic was tied to government policies of maintaining jobs and encouraging the creation of new ones, in the context in which the company is among the beneficiaries of state aid for compensating losses generated by the pandemic.

"The fact that nationwide over 9,000 company employees have kept their jobs despite the difficulties generated by the sanitary crisis is also due to government support. In the month of December, last year, the company benefited from 15 million dollars, in state aid, for paying salaries, a way of compensating losses generated by the COVID-19 pandemic," PM Ciuca specified.

Apart from the investment in Braila, which produces cables daily for 1,200 automobiles, the Yazaki company, present in Romania since 2003, operates in Ploiesti, Caracal, Buzau, Arad and Timisoara. Nationwide, the company has over 9,000 employees.

Yazaki's main objective is manufacturing electrical and electronic distribution systems for the automobile industry.