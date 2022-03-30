PM Ciuca: We approve revenues and expenditures budget for 2022 of Environment Fund Administration

The government will approve, on Wednesday, the budget of revenues and expenditures for the year 2022 of the Administration of the Environment Fund, through which the Rabla (scrappage scheme), Casa Verde (green home scheme), Rable pentru aparate casnice (Scrap programme for household appliances) will continue and financing sessions will be launched for the programmes on public electricity transport, green infrastructure, waste management.

"In the field of environment and investments we approve the budget of revenues and expenditures for 2022 of the Environment Fund and the Administration of the Environment Fund. Here it is very important to emphasize that, basically, we will continue the programmes already established and long awaited by the Romanians Casa Verde and Rabla for household appliances and we will also launch new financing sessions for programmes that will be adjusted to the requirements imposed by the new socio-economic reality, and we refer mainly to photovoltaic systems, public electricity transport, green infrastructure and waste management," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced at the beginning of the Government meeting, Agerpres informs.