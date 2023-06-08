PM Ciuca: We are approving a memorandum offerring additional guarantees regarding salaries of begginer teachers.

On Thursday, the government will approve a memorandum by which it undertakes to offer additional guarantees regarding the salary of begginer teachers and investments regarding the infrastructure of educational institutions, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the head of the Executive expressed his belief that once the memorandum is published in the Official Journal, the teachers will understand the commitment of the governing coalition and will make the decision to return to the department.

"Today, precisely in order to provide additional guarantees regarding the implementation of the measures we have adopted, we will approve a memorandum within a statement that we will approve in the Government and publish in the Official Journal. We included exactly the elements related to the salaries for beginners in education in the salary grid specific to the new salary law and, of course, the other measures that were foreseen within the memorandum regarding investments in infrastructure in educational institutions," declared Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday, during the Government meeting.

He also mentioned the fact that he undertook, together with the leader of the social democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, on behalf of the PNL (National Liberal Party) and the PSD (Social Democratic Party), the signing of a political commitment to offer those guarantees to determine the teaching staff and other categories of personnel in Education to resume the educational process, to complete the school year.

"This is not just about the relationship between union members and the Government, it is about the impact and consequences of these decisions on millions of children, on millions of parents, and, most importantly, on hundreds of thousands of children who are going to supports the National Exam and the Baccalaureate. All these issues I am convinced that our teachers understand and also understand the call for trust and reason that they make from the Government table to end this strike and to be able to complete and close the school year, concretizing everything we discussed in official documents that are absolutely binding for the Government of Romania in respecting the commitments we have towards the education system," Ciuca also stated.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the fact that Education and Health are priorities of the current governing coalition.