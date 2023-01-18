 
     
PM Ciuca: We are going to facilitate promotion of tourism services and products on external markets

The government is set to approve a memorandum regarding the settlement of some of the expenses generated by tour operators' participation in international tourism fairs, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informs on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"We will approve a memorandum through which we will facilitate the promotion of tourism products and services on foreign markets having Romania as destination. In this way, we will ensure the settlement of a significant part of the expenses generated by the tour operators' participation in tourism fairs," stated Nicolae Ciuca, on Wednesday, during the government meeting.

In this context, he underscored that it is necessary to strengthen the dialogue with HORECA representatives and the industry in general.

"And let's continue to see how we will succeed in supporting and consolidating this resource of our country, which has a potential that has not yet been exploited to its true value," added Ciuca.

