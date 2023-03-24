PM Ciuca: We have no other chance but continue fighting for this political stability

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday at the Annual General Meeting of the Members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham) that there is no other solution but the continued preservation of political stability in Romania.

Ciuca added that the reforms of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) were assumed by our country at the most opportune moment.

"We have no other chance but to continue to fight for this political stability, to keep this platform through which we can ensure the economic evolution of our country. PNRR - at the moment we would have not reached the point of discussing the payment request number 3 if there were not this commitment and our conviction that the PNRR is the instrument by which we can align two important objectives, that of reforms and that of investments. (...) The PNRR, the reforms in the PNRR, the OECD, the OECD standards have been assumed at the right moment from my point of view and I think it is the line through which our country can hope to join this club of countries that want development, freedom, all the values of the democratic world and maybe, in its turn, once it reaches this club, to continue and have the potential to help more the Republic of Moldova and the other partner countries we are in a relationship with, both within the European Union and within NATO," the PM said.

He added that Romania is a country that has a great investment potential, and in an assessment last year, the level of attractiveness for investors in Romania was ranked 16th out of 32 countries.

"So, we are a country that also offers predictability. You have here the two leaders of the political parties that form the parliamentary and governmental majority, who undertake to take the necessary measures and ensure the framework of fiscal stability, and we all kept this dialogue open when measures have been taken. You know very well that I declared that the Government is pro-business oriented, it is a Government that wants to attract investments, that supports investments," Nicolae Ciuca also said.AGERPRES