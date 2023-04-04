PM Ciuca: We need financial-banking instruments to complement EU funds for investments

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Tuesday at the Victoria Governmental Palace with representatives of the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB) and stressed, in this context, that there is a need for financial-banking instruments capable of complementing European funds for those who want to invest.

According to a Government press release, the participants highlighted the good evolution of the banking system, which enjoys stability and liquidity above the European average.

At the same time, the Prime Minister presented the opportunities generated by the important financial flows, in the context in which Romania will benefit from almost 80 billion euros in the next six years - European funds from the Multi-annual Financial Framework and the PNRR.

Special attention was been paid to key areas for Romania's development, such as energy, agriculture, IT&C, the press release mentions.

"Romanian entrepreneurs, farmers, the food industry and the energy system need financing to develop. The competitiveness of the Romanian economy depends on increasing the performance and efficiency of the technologies used, including for the exploitation of the raw materials we have. In order to achieve this, we need financial-banking instruments capable of complementing European funds for those who want to invest. This way we consolidate the economic growth registered last year and generate new lines of economic development, so that the business environment can prosper and take advantage of the single European market, which it cannot enter without capital and high-performance technologies," the Prime Minister is quoted as saying in the press release.

In their turn, ARB representatives confirmed their willingness to contribute to the development of the entrepreneurial environment and to facilitate access to banking products and services to all citizens, by expanding the level of digitisation and running new financial-banking education campaigns.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu and Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation Sebastian Burduja. AGERPRES