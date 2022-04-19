PM Ciuca: We need trust in Romania's economy, cooperation between private sector and state

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that overcoming the difficult context our country is going through requires two key elements: trust in Romania's economy and cooperation between the private sector and the Romanian state.

"My presence alongside the most important foreign investors in Romania is practically the reconfirmation of the Romanian Government's openness to foreign investors. In order to overcome, as I said, the difficult context we are going through, we need two key elements: trust in the Romanian economy and the cooperation between the private milieu and the Romanian state. Here are two very important issues. Together we relaunch and develop Romania, together we invest and build," Nicolae Ciuca told the Investment Forum, organized by the Foreign Investors Council in partnership with the Government.

He highlighted the increase in foreign investment by 10% compared to the same period last year, exceeding the figure of 900 million euros, according to agerpres.ro.

The prime minister also pointed out that confidence in Romania's economy is based on the unprecedented volume of national and European funds that will be invested in all strategic areas: industry, agriculture, energy, environment, digitalization, but also on governmental development policies.

In this context, he specified that the package of measures "Support for Romania", worth 17.3 billion lei, intended for 60% of the business milieu and 40% for social measures, has started to be implemented and is "secured in terms of financial allocations".

The creation of new higher-paying jobs is a central element of the Government's agenda, the prime minister said.

He also referred to the continuation of the Kurzarbeit program and the granting of 75% of the salary to the furloughed employees.

The prime minister pointed out that the 'Support for Romania' package is integrated into the Government's pro-business vision.

In this context, he pointed out that, for this year, the Government has allocated the largest investment budget in the last 30 years, 88 billion lei, as well as the fact that through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and other European mechanisms Romania has 80 billion euros at its disposal in the next period.

The prime minister also referred to the investment projects that the Executive is preparing to ensure Romania's energy independence.

Last but not least, Ciuca pointed out that the mobilization of the private milieu alongside the Government is particularly important for the implementation of the economic measures included in the "Support for Romania" package and for the materialization of ambitious digital transformation projects, those in the field of energy, those with applicability in industrial modernization and technological innovation.