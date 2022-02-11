PM Ciuca: We want to help Moldovan citizens, given that it is a difficult period

PM Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, before the visit in Chisinau, that the Romanian authorities want to support the authorities and citizens of the Republic of Moldova during this difficult period.

"This is a message of urge to trust because all that we do we do because we care and we want to support the Government, and through the Government to support the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, given that it is a difficult period, with challenges and hardships for both the citizens, as well as the state institutions. (...) We care and we will do all we can to support them on their European path," the PM declared in an interview for public TV broadcaster TVR 1.

He mentioned that talks in Chisinau will be focused on accomplishing joint infrastructure projects, but also for finding solutions to ensuring alternative energy sources, of natural gas and electricity, for the Republic of Moldova.

The PM also confirmed that he will continue bilateral cooperation in the area of security, but taking Moldova's neutrality in consideration. He specified that this is about "joint bilateral activities that were carried out, which continue to be carried out and these gain elements of new, diversified consistency".

"We must respect Moldova's decision, which registers very clearly in the constitutional neutrality. And the support for the areas of security, defence, has carried out until now, it will keep carrying out, agreements will be signed between the Ministers of Defence from Romania and the Republic of Moldova. They will cover programs of counseling assistance, joint training, support regarding this part of cyber security capacities, but also to deal with hybrid threats. There are areas of collaboration, there are areas where we can support the option through which the Republic of Moldavia can strengthen their own defence capabilities, benefiting from the support that the EU grants to its partners. And the Republic of Moldova is a partner of the European Union," Nicolae Ciuca also said.

The Romanian and Moldovan Governments will have their first join session in Chisinau, on Friday, and PM Nicolae Ciuca will have talks with president Maia Sandu and the Parliament chairman, Igor Grosu.