PM Ciuca welcomed by Roberta Metsola at European Parliament

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola welcomed Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday at the headquarters of the EU Legislature as part of Ciuca's two-day visit to Brussels, told Agerpres.

The two high-ranking officials were scheduled to meet to most likely discuss Romania's accession to the border-free Schengen Area.

Ciuca will sign the European Parliament guest book.

He is accompanied by Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

Today, experts from the European Commission and the EU member states present in Brussels to the Working Group for Schengen issues, their report and conclusions regarding the Schengen evaluation mission in Romania and Bulgaria.