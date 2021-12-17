 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca will meet in Brussels with presidents of European Council, European Commission, Secretary General of NATO

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
nicolae ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a visit to Brussels next week, on Monday and Tuesday, for a series of meetings with senior officials of the European and NATO institutions.

According to a Government's release the prime minister will have on Monday evening a working dinner with European Council President Charles Michael.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other members of the Commission, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have a meeting at NATO headquarters with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Organization, Jens Stoltenberg.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.