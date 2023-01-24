PM Ciuca:In Romania too, extremist political movements try to influence society;democratic societies have rejection mechanism

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Tuesday that, at the events organized on the occasion of the Romanian Principalities Union Day, just as all European democracies, under the impact of the multiple crises generated by the war, in Romania too, extremist political movements try to influence society, underscoring that democratic societies have their own rejection mechanisms, told Agerpres.

"Today, we celebrate together the Romanian Principalities Union Day - the founding act through which the Romanian nation laid the foundations for the modernization and emancipation of the state and began the tireless work of unifying our people. The roots of European Romania can be found in the Union of the Principalities - a visionary act achieved through the unity of will around common values and objectives. The union of Moldavia with Wallachia would not have been possible without the courageous actions of the Pasoptisti [people belonging to the generation who participated in the Revolution of 1848], without the tireless work of the intellectual elite from the two principalities, without the uninterrupted efforts of Romanian diplomacy alongside the chancelleries of the great powers and, above all, without the support popular act of the Romanians. The act from 164 years ago was the work of will and courage of the entire people and its political elite. The historical lesson that remains over time is that through will, unity, courage and support of our citizens, we can achieve the most ambitious goals. Recent achievements confirm this. Romania's accession to NATO, obtaining the status of a member of the European Union are good examples" the prime minister stated.

The Executive head underscored that Romania stands before an important stage for the future.

The head of the Executive pointed out that the Government has made significant progress.

"Because we are in Iasi, I would like to refer to the Moldavia Highway - A7, an objective awaited by citizens for many years and which finally has certain prospects of completion. Financing is provided by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan [PNRR], most of the sections are already contracted, and the contractors have started the work. The manner in which we manage to advance this project in the short time we have put it back among the priorities is another example that together we can set things in motion, united by the desire for the better. A8 - The Unirii, Targu-Mures-Iasi-Ungheni highway will strengthen, through the European funding that Romania benefits from, Moldavia's development opportunities," Ciuca also stated.

He indicated that the same mobilization must be found in all actions aimed at increasing the quality of citizens' life, toward the development of communities and the country.

"In European Romania, all citizens must have equal opportunities, feel safe and have hope for a better and more prosperous future. The security guarantees provided by the North Atlantic Alliance and our Strategic Partnership with the United States of America, the European funds, including those that we can access through the PNRR, the level of investments from the state budget and, especially, the existence of a political action unit at internal and external level are the assets of our development," Ciuca added.

According to the prime minister, Romania's road to prosperity is "guarded by democratic values and freedoms, observing, in equal measure, the roots inherited from the forefathers."

"Just like all European democracies, under the impact of the multiple crises generated by the war, in Romania too, extremist political movements are trying to influence our society. We recognize them easily because the speeches advertised by their leaders promote hatred instead of good understanding, fear instead of action, misinformation instead of truth, condemnation instead of justice through law. However, democratic societies have their own rejection mechanisms based on deep roots and the lessons provided by history. In addition, in the case of Romania, balance and social wisdom, strong support for European and Euro-Atlantic values acts as a real catalyst around democratic freedoms. I thank you and I trust that together we will keep Romania where it has been for centuries, in the great family of European and Western democracies!," the prime minister concluded.

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu also participated in the events held in Iasi. During the speeches delivered by both the prime minister and the Deputies' Chamber speaker shouts could be heard from the crowd gathered in the Union Square of Iasi.