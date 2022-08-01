PM congratulates young rowers for performance at World Rowing U-19 & U-23 Championships

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated the young women rowers from Romania's team for the results achieved during the World Rowing Under-19 and Under-23 Championships, highlighting that they are real life models which prove that "commitment and perseverance" lead to performance.

"Glorious days for Romanian rowing! The performance made by Romania's women's rowing team at the World Rowing U-19 & U-23 Championship makes us very happy and proud! Together with other exceptional athletes, our rowers are a source of inspiration for the youth and children of Romania, they are true role models that commitment and perseverance lead to performance. Warm congratulations and best of luck!," Nicolae Ciuca said in a Government Facebook post, on Monday.

Romania conquered four medals during the World Rowing U-19 & U-23 Championships in Varese (Italy), one gold, one silver and two bronze. The gold was won by the female quadruple scull crew, formed of Andreea Todorica, Iulia Valentina Nedelcu, Delia Mirabela Gradinaciuc and Ana-Maria Matran. The silver medal was grabbed by the coxless four: Iuliana Isabela Boldea, Elena Silvia Mocanu, Andreea Nicoleta Dinu and Valentina Amalia Azoitei. The bronze medals were won by the female coxless four plus one, formed of Narcisa-Florentina Negura, Andreea Petras, Beatrice Piseru, Georgiana Blanariu and Irina Lucia Andreea Despa, as well as the male coxless four, formed of Cosmin Iulian Plesescu, Eduard Angel Moldovan, Nicolae Razvan Stoian and Marian Stefan Dunca.

On Saturday, Romania won the gold medal in the female double sculls event, through Andrada-Maria Morosanu and Iulia-Liliana Balauca at the World Rowing U-19 & U-23 Championships in Varese (Italy). On Friday, at the first finals, Romania conquered a silver and a bronze medal. In the female quadruple scull, Emanuela-Ioana Ciotau, Cristina Druga, Alexandra Ungureanu and Patricia Cires conquered a silver medal. Andrei Mandrila and Claudiu Neamtu won the bronze medal in the male coxless four event.AGERPRES