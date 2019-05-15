PM Dancila: 8.1 mln euro from EU solidarity fund, for North East Region

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that the European Union's 8.1 million euro for calamity damage in Romania is for the North-East Region and expressed hope that a second installment will be sent, given that the government has requested more money.

"It is very important that this solidarity fund has been approved. As you know, we had floods last year, we had drought, we had calamities and the Romanian Government made this request on the basis of the documents submitted by the territorial-administrative units. First of all, I appreciate the fact that the administrative-territorial units have done their duty and have requested funds to mend the effects of the calamities in their localities," Dancila said on a visit to Prahova County.

She added that the government has already allocated money from the reserve fund following these calamities.

"I considered that we cannot wait for very long, people need immediate help, they need the support of the Government. (...)We are glad of these 8.1 million euro," Premier Dancila added.

AGERPRES