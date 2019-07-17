PM Dancila about Gov't's future economic measures: We do not want to make sudden decisions

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that the Government's future economic measures will be taken only after a preliminary consultation with the social partners.

"We have talked about the measures, the economic measures, but we want to have a dialogue, to see the impact of these measures, to see everyone involved, to ask for their opinions, to talk to them. We do not want to make sudden decisions. We have to make these decisions following talks with the social partners and those involved in these economic measures, and I believe this will clarify very many aspects," the prime minister said in an interview granted in Strasbourg for private TV broadcaster Antena 3.Asked if the Government's economic plans will also engage measures with social impact, premier Viorica Dancila answered: "I do not believe this"."Well, we cannot please everyone, it is normal that when you make a decision, some will be happy about it, but others will be less pleased. But it is important to have this dialogue, to listen to the others' opinions, to explain to them why we have taken this measure, so that everyone understands the direction we are heading towards," Prime Minister Dancila further said.