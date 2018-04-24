PM Dancila after meeting Vucic, Tsipras, Borisov: We discussed economic co-operation, concrete projects

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday having discussed with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov economic co-operation and concrete projects that the four countries can develop.

"This talks format provides a good opportunity to strengthen the dialogue and identify ways for co-operation in South-East Europe, especially in terms of economic development. We have discussed today economic co-operation, concrete projects that the four states can develop; a 16 + 1 format and a meeting where to materialise the projects that we have discussed today," Dancila told a joint news conference at the Romanian Government House in Bucharest with the Serbian president and the Greek and the Bulgarian prime ministers.