PM Dăncilă and stria's Federal Minister for Europe reconfirm joint will for cooperation in the European Affairs area

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomed on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace Austria's Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Karin Kneissl, who is paying a visit to Romania. Within the meeting the two reconfirmed the joint will for cooperation in the European Affairs area, in view of ensuring an efficient transition from the Austrian Presidency to the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to a release of the Government, during the discussions also underscored was the good level of relations between Romania and Austria, both at bilateral and EU levels."There were mentioned the solid bilateral economic relations, but also the untapped potential that is likely to stimulate the growth of economic exchanges and investments. Furthermore, the Executive head in Bucharest and Austria's Foreign Affairs Minister talked about the new legislative framework regarding the public-private partnership and public procurements, with an emphasis on a possible Romanian-Austrian cooperation in the medical area," the release informs, according to Agerpres.Prime Minister Dancila also mentioned the very good cooperation between the two states in the professional education area - dual education, adding that it favors the necessary adaptation to the requirements of the labour market."In this context, [the PM] offered information about the National Authority for the Initial Professional Training in Dual System of Romania, a newly established institution in order to respond to the requests related to qualified labour force," the release mentions.The meeting also occasioned the reconfirmation of the common will for cooperation in the European Affairs area, in view of ensuring an efficient transition from the Austrian Presidency to the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union."The discussions highlighted shared expectations and standpoints regarding a series of topical files, such as the enlargement of the EU or the European energy security," according to the quoted source.According to the Government, Viorica Dancila also reiterated the importance of observing by all member states the non-discriminatory access to social security in relation to the fundamental freedom of movement of European citizens within the community space.