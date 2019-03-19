PM Dancila announces she will pay a visit to Brussels on Tuesday

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday announced, in the beginning of the government meeting, that she will pay a visit to Brussels in the afternoon, to preside, alongside other European officials, the Tripartite Social Summit and to open a debate on what Europe means for the citizens.

"This afternoon I will go to Brussels for a two-day visit to focus social aspects, to which we pay a special attention while holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU. Together with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, I will be presiding on Wednesday the Tripartite Social Summit. This is a very important event to also enjoy the participation of representatives of the trade and employers unions, and also officials from Finland and Croatia - the next two states to hold the rotating presidency of the Council of EU in Romania," said Dancila.

The event, with the theme "A stronger, united and future-oriented Europe," will be focusing economic growth and employment, a field in which the Romanian presidency of the Council of EU has made sustained efforts and managed to close the negotiations with the European Parliament for the majority of the legislative files.

The PM mentioned on Thursday that she will open a debate on what Europe for the Europeans and especially what changes can be brought to improve the citizens' life.