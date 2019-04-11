PM Dancila attends opening of business and trade forum on sidelines of 16+1 Dubrovnik Summit

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday participated in the opening of a business and trade forum in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on the side-lines of a summit of the heads of government of the Central and Eastern Europe - China 16 + 1 co-operation format, where a website of the 16+1 SME management co-ordination mechanism managed by Croatia was inaugurated.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Government, Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan, coordinator of Romania's Inter-Ministerial Committee on Economic Co-operation with the People's Republic of China, and Minister for the Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Environment Stefan-Radu Oprea also attended the forum.

"This year's business and trade forum brought together more than 900 representatives from the 16 + 1 participating countries. From Romania, there were economic operators in the fields of energy, IT&C, oil, tourism, education, as well as representatives of the local public administrations and non-governmental organisations with an economic profile. Their presence in the forum is part of a wider effort to stimulate Romanian companies' involvement in the 16+1 co-operation format, given the opportunities offered by this mechanism aimed at developing connectivity between Asia and Europe," reads the statement.

The forum attendees had the opportunity to present their product and service offerings and to discuss with current and potential partners. Both producers and suppliers, as well as purchasers, product developers and investors, were present.

"The business forum was aimed at promoting direct interaction as well as strengthening relationships among partners, suppliers, consumers and investors, identifying new business opportunities with products and services, exchanging information on recent economic and trade developments. At the forum, a website of the 16+1 SME management co-ordination mechanism managed by Croatia was inaugurated," the release reads.

According to the statement, the heads of the delegation then visited an exhibition on education co-operation between Central and Eastern European Countries and China, attended the unveiling of a Global Partnership Centre memorial plaque and met business people that took part in the B2B meetings of the forum.

On the side-lines of the 16+1 summit, a co-operation initiative in support of the development of small and medium-sized enterprises under a China-Central and Eastern Europe inter-banking association agreement was adopted.

"Romania supports economic, social and territorial co-operation among the participating countries, promoting projects in which to participate in the 16 + 1 co-operation format, which will strengthen regional co-operation with the People's Republic of China."