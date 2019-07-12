PM Dancila: Congratulations, Simona Halep, for the great match you played at Wimbledon

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila congratulated Simona Halep for the "exceptional" match she played in the semi-finals of the tennis tournament at Wimbledon and wished her success in the final act.

"Congratulations to our champion for the exceptional match she played in the semi-finals at Wimbledon. We thank you, Simona, for this new chapter that you so nicely wrote in the history of Romanian sports!," Viorica Dancila wrote on her Facebook page.The Romanian tennis player was also congratulated on Thursday by the British Embassy in Bucharest. "Congratulations, Simona Halep!" You are one of those players who make Wimbledon so great!," was the message posted on the Facebook page of the British Embassy.The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the first time in her career for the final of the tournament at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday, after defeating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, 6-1, 6-3, in the semi-finals.Halep (27), world's no. 7, played fantastically to reach her first final at All England Club, with her previous best performance here being the semi-finals she played in 2014.Simona Halep is the second Romanian player to ever play the final at Wimbledon, after Ilie Nastase, who lost the finals here in 1972 and 1976.