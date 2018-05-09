stiripesurse.ro

  
     
PM Dancila: Gov't approves measures for restitution of money collected during "Wisdom of the Earth" campaign

The Government will approve on Thursday the necessary measures for the restitution of the amounts collected during the public fundraising campaign meant for the purchase of the "Wisdom of the Earth" (Cumintenia Pamantului in Romanian, ed. n.) sculpture by Constantin Brancusi, PM Viorica Dancila announced. 


"Today we've made a decision regarding the "Wisdom of the Earth" issue. During the Government meeting we are to adopt the Government Decision by which we establish the necessary measures for the restitution of the amounts collected during the public fundraising campaign meant for the purchase of the "Wisdom of the Earth" art piece. We repair thus the situation that was created back in 2016, which made it impossible for the donations made by the population to be returned until now," the Prime Minister said in the opening of the Government Meeting.

