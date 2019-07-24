 
     
PM Dancila: Gov't to approve new measures to pursue some important infrastructure projects

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

The Government will approve in Wednesday's meeting measures aimed at the continuation of some major transport infrastructure projects, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced. 


"We are allocating the necessary additional funds for the payment of the the former owners' compensation, whose buildings were expropriated, so that two projects can be carried out: the Craiova-Pitesti express road, the 2nd section and the rehabilitation of the Brasov-Simeria railway line. We are also re-approving the technical-economic indicators for the Sebes-Turda motorway, in order to adapt some technical solutions, thus providing the necessary framework for the completion of this investment objective. We are carefully monitoring the stage of the investment and I want to make sure that we intervene to unblock them, if necessary, but also to implement them within the assumed deadlines," said Viorica Dancila in the opening of the government meeting.

