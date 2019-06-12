The Government will approve the technical-economic indicators for the modernization of the Bucharest Nord - "Henri Coanda" Bucharest International Airport railway, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday.

"In terms of infrastructure, we have several government decisions on today's agenda, by which we launch new projects or push forward to finalize some investments that took a long time to complete. First of all, we'll approve the technical-economic indicators for the modernization of the Bucharest Nord - International "Henri Coanda" Bucharest Airport railway, an investment project for which the design and execution agreement was signed yesterday. There are funds which were already earmarked for this investment and we are sure, Mr. Minister Cuc, that you are going to monitor the execution of the works so that the project be finalized according to the deadline," the Prime Minister stated in the beginning of the government meeting.Moreover, the Prime Minister added, in order to continue with the works at the City Ringroad, the Government will earmark "another 4 million lei, which are needed for the compensation of the former owners who were expropriated.""At the same time, we are updating the technical solutions to continue with the modernization works at the City Ringroad between A1 and DN7 and DN2 and A2," added Dancila.The Executive is also set to approve a necessary normative act to start the works on a 19-kilometer segment that will ensure the connection between the Oradea Municipality Ringroad and the A3 motorway."The total value of the investment is 719 million lei, which money will be ensured from the state budget and foreign non-reimbursable funds," added Dancila.

AGERPRES