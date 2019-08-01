PM Dancila: Gov't won't cut Romanians' incomes through budget revision

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated that the Government won't cut Romanians' incomes through the budget revision.

"I want to make it very clear to everyone that, through the budget revision, the Government won't cut Romanians' incomes. We have already taken into account several measures to include in this revision and we debated the impact of each one, having in mind the fact that behind the figures, there are the Romanian citizens. As the Prime Minister, I have, at all times, this thing in mind," Dancila wrote on her Facebook page on Thursday.