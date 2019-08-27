 
     
PM Dancila: Haven't received any rejection from Brussels concerning Romania's nominations for Commissioners

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday night said she had not received from Brussels any rejection concerning the nominations she had made for the European Commissioner on behalf of Romania, the MEPs Dan Nica and Rovana Plumb. 

"No denial received. Today both Rovana Plumb and Dan Nica were in Brussels," Viorica Dancila said at the end of the PSD (Social Democratic Party)'s National Executive Committee 

The Member of the European Parliament Rares Bogdan, first vice president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Monday demanded the premier to forward other nominations for EU Commissioner on Romania's behalf, adding that from what he knew Rovana Plumb or Dan Nica would have zero chances to get any portfolio. 

"This morning I have received extremely important information from Brussels in connection to the two candidacies Romania has proposed for the EU Commissioner job. The information is extremely grave, both for the making of the Commission and also for Romania's image, because the odds for one of the two nominations, Mrs. Plumb or Mr. Nica to become EU Commissioner are next to zero. Moreover, right now Romania is the only country that has forwarded unacceptable nominations. We call for Mrs. Viorica Dancila, the yet premier of the Gov't of Romania to immediately find other proposals, to make other nominations. Another acceptable proposal for Brussels, acceptable for Romania capable to meet the vote of the majority," Rares Bogdan said in a statement at the end of the PNL's Executive Bureau sitting.

