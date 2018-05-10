PM Dancila: I invited the Pope to Romania; he said he will come early next year

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has invited Pope Francis to pay a visit to Romania, with the Sovereign Pontiff answering that he will come to our country "early next year."

"I have invited Pope Francis to come to Romania and he said he will come early next year," Viorica Dancila told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.PM Viorica Dancila on Friday was received by Pope Francis in a private audience.The head of the Executive in Bucharest said that, during the discussions with the Sovereign Pontiff, the latter asked her if she felt strong enough to continue her mandate as a Prime Minister till the end."My answer was definitely "yes", because I want this," said Viorica Dancila.