PM Dancila: I think filing a criminal complaint against PM for high treason is inappropriate

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Dragnea Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has labelled inappropriate the criminal complaint against her filed by national leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban, saying that she is convinced justice will find this complaint ridiculous.


"I think it is an inappropriate act to file a criminal complaint for high treason against the prime minister of Romania. I am convinced that justice will find this complaint ridiculous, as its completely divorced from reality," Dancila said on Monday in Bacau.

The prosecutor's office with the Supreme Court of Justice last week sent to the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) a complaint filed by PNL's Orban against Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), main at rule, Liviu Dragnea arguing that this is the competent body in this case, according to a statement by the Attorney General's Office to AGERPRES.

Orban accuses Dancila of high treason, bad-faith presentation of information to the President of Romania, usurpation of office and disclosure of state secrets.

The complaint also concerns PSD's Dragnea for the disclosure of state secrets.

